Fun Stuff Coming This Fall! Plus, a Music Festival!

Fall is just around the corner, and Riveredge Nature Center has so much to do during the season, for the whole family! John Rakowsi, Executive Director of Riveredge Nature Center is here to tell us all about upcoming fall activities and a music festival under the trees! There's food, beverages, art, and kids activities - a celebration of fall for all ages. The Autumn Acoustics Music Festival lets you listen to live music among the beautiful fall foliage, featuring stellar local bands such as Trapper Schoepp, Ben Mulwana, Long Mama, The Stephen Hull Experience, and more! Riveredge Nature Center is offering a 20% discount on a Riveredge Membership for attendees who sign up to become a member on the day of the festival.

Buy tickets for Autumn Acoustics online at riveredgenaturecenter.org

Saturday October 7th 12pm to 6pm

Riveredge Nature Center

4458 County Hwy Y, Saukville