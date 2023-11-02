Fun Holiday Events!

Everyone loves a little trip out of the house during the holidays. Saint Kate-The Arts Hotel is the place to be. Style and Entertaining guru, David Caruso joins Jessica Jacobs to highlight some of the holiday events at this beautiful hotel, located in the heart of downtown Milwaukee. The staff at Saint Kate-The Arts Hotel knows how to make the holiday's worth while. They want to make sure your stay is the exact experience you'd dream of during the holidays. With art exhibitions and events, and a location close to all the hotpots downtown, this hotel is perfect for those looking for some festive cheer.

From a holiday marketplace to brunch with Santa to a NYE party, there is a variety of activities to participate in throughout the season. If you book on stays in November and December, you will receive 20% off! Visit saintkatearts.com for more information.