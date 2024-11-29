Fun Gifts For Kids To Create A Healthy Smile

Dr. Ryan Dulde is a general dentist who owns Eagle Dental in Eagle. He is also a provider in the WDA Dental Savings Club network. Today he has some holiday gift ideas to keep the whole family smiling. Here are some of his gift ideas

a. Electric toothbrush – How to pick a good one and why investing in a more expensive model may be more cost-effective than the cheaper disposable ones. He’ll also talk about the best way to use an electric toothbrush.

b. Cordless water flosser – You can take this right in the shower, and it’s a great addition to a regular flossing routine. He’ll demonstrate this, too.

Dr. Dulde also introduces us to the new Colgate HUM, a fun, kids-oriented electric toothbrush that also comes with an app with brushing games.

How about Cocofloss, a kid- (and adult-) friendly dental floss that comes in different flavors and colors, along with sugarless gum.

The Wisconsin Dental Association has also come up with a new way to give the gift of dental health this holiday season – the WDA Dental Savings Club. The WDA Dental Savings Clubis a new offering that connects patients with savings of up to 55% on procedures from a network of trusted WDA member dentists statewide.

