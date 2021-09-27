Fun Fall Activities in Oak Creek

Now that fall is finally here, it’s time to take advantage of the crisp weather, beautiful scenery and fun activities. In Oak Creek, right outside of Milwaukee, there are tons of fall-themed events. Joining us today to share more about the Farmers Market, CAFE Event, and Fall Festival is Tourism and Business Relations Manager Laura Nelson and Farmers Market Manager Dawn Carrillo.

Head down to the Drexel Town Square on October 23 for the Oak Creek Fall Festival! The farmers market will run all day long. For more event information, go to VisitOakCreek.com.