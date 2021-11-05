Watch
ShowsThe Morning Blend

Actions

Fun and Practical Gift Ideas

from The Luxe List
Posted at 11:12 AM, Nov 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-05 12:12:04-04

Merilee Kern is a lifestyle and Consumer trends expert. She joins us today with some fun and helpful ideas for gifting. From wiper blades to smoked salmon. She also has information on a way to lose weigh and possibly win some holiday cash! Follow Merilee on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter @LuxeListReports or visit her website TheLuxeList.com

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

The Morning Blend Gives Back

12:11 PM, Oct 15, 2018

The Morning Blend

What's For Dinner?

3:33 PM, Jan 03, 2019

Jones Dairy Farm Recipes

12:10 PM, Oct 15, 2018

Sendiks

There's More in Store at Sendik's

5:24 PM, Nov 19, 2019