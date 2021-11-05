Fun and Practical Gift Ideas

Merilee Kern is a lifestyle and Consumer trends expert. She joins us today with some fun and helpful ideas for gifting. From wiper blades to smoked salmon. She also has information on a way to lose weigh and possibly win some holiday cash! Follow Merilee on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter @LuxeListReports or visit her website TheLuxeList.com
Posted at 11:12 AM, Nov 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-05 12:12:04-04
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.