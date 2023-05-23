Fun Adventures in South Dakota

There are so many adventures waiting for you in South Dakota this summer. From exciting events to outdoor exploration, peaceful escapes, and more – there’s something for everyone in the Mount Rushmore State.

Jim Hagen is the Secretary of Tourism in South Dakota, he join us to tell us about that incredible Badlands National Park and Custer State Park. Both are great for hiking, biking and camping. Don't forget they also host the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. From the Black Hills to to dining with James Beard Award Nominated Chefs, South Dakota is an exciting destination this summer.

Visit TravelSouthDakota.com to start planning your trip to South Dakota.