Fuel Your Body

National Nutrition Month
Posted at 10:10 AM, Mar 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-08 12:47:14-05

March is National Nutrition Month, we have the scoop on “putting your best fork forward.”
From the right mindset to the proper supplements and of course the best foods to fuel you. We’re talking nurturing your body mentally and physically from the inside out.
Dr. Mike Roussell is known for transforming complex nutritional concepts into practical nutritional habits that his clients can use to ensure permanent weight loss and long lasting health. Dr. Mike holds a degree in biochemistry from Hobart College and a doctorate in nutrition from Pennsylvania State University.
Dr. Mike’s academic background coupled with his broad range of experience from consulting with pharmaceutical and food companies, medical schools, top rated fitness facilities, professional athletes, and individual clients, gives him the unique ability to translate scientific findings into relevant, understandable, and actionable strategies that get results. As a scientist, his research has been published multiple times in the premiere clinical nutrition journal in the world, American Journal of Clinical Nutrition.

