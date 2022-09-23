Fromm Petfest is Tomorrow!

Fromm Petfest Milwaukee’s pet-friendliest festival is back for its 9th year this Saturday, Sept. 24 from 10 AM - 6 PM! Created to celebrate our love of pets, Fromm Petfest features festivities for the entire family to enjoy. From pet centric activities including Dock Diving, Lure and Agility Courses, Dog Park and a Doggie Dash speed trial to family focused fun in the carnival themed Crunch Zone, live music and entertainment, shopping, food and more, it’s sure to be a doggone good time for all animal-lovers! Lauren Grimm with Fromm Petfest and Carrie Zake, with Lucky Mutts Rescue join us to share more details.

Come to Fromm Petfest – Tomorrow from 10am-6pm at Henry Maier Festival Park

Visit the website, petfestmke.com, has the most up-to-date information on all things Petfest

All ticket proceeds from this lure course will benefit Lucky Mutts Rescue.