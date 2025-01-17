From Your Head to Your Toes -- Dr. Manjoney Has the Treatment for You

Dr. Deborah Manjoney, founder and operator of Wisconsin Vein Center and MediSpa, joins the show to discuss services with no recovery time and beautiful results! Their advanced medical facials include Hydrafacial, Geneo Glo, and Aquafirm XS. All treatments are customized to an individual’s needs, and are cleansing, exfoliating, and nourishing. Interested? Who wouldn't be! For more information, visit Med Spa Milwaukee | Near Me | Wisconsin Vein Center & MediSpa

