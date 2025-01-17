Watch Now
ShowsThe Morning Blend

Actions

From Your Head to Your Toes -- Dr. Manjoney Has the Treatment for You

Wisconsin Vein Center and Medispa
Posted

Dr. Deborah Manjoney, founder and operator of Wisconsin Vein Center and MediSpa, joins the show to discuss services with no recovery time and beautiful results! Their advanced medical facials include Hydrafacial, Geneo Glo, and Aquafirm XS. All treatments are customized to an individual’s needs, and are cleansing, exfoliating, and nourishing. Interested? Who wouldn't be! For more information, visit Med Spa Milwaukee | Near Me | Wisconsin Vein Center & MediSpa

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo