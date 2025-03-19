From the Kitchen to the Heart

Food is more than just fuel—it's memory, culture, and connection. Chef Richard Ingraham, a celebrity chef, takes readers on a journey through his love of cooking, recipes and personal experiences through his new book titled, Love: My Love Expressed Through Food. This book outlines how food has played a crucial role in Chef Ingraham's life as well as witnessing first hand how food can change relationships for the better. It's a heartfelt look at how food brings people together and tells a story of passion, creativity and love.

To purchase your copy visit https://chefrichardingraham.com/