From Passion to Paycheck

We joined Shelly Bird from Shelly Bird Custom Interiors and Design to learn how she took her passion for upholstery, window treatments, Mosaic walls and art and turned it into a business. Shelly is self-taught in everything she creates. She explains the pros to reupholstering furniture versus buying brand new. March 13-15, viewers have the chance to win a Custom Design chair. Like and follow Shelly Bird Custom Interiors and Design on Instagram and Facebook, and if you already follow the accounts, you can enter by direct messaging the account. One lucky winner will be chosen through a random drawing on Thursday, March 16. For more information, visit Shelly Bird Custom Interiors and Designs.