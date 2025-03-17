From Page to Stage: Les Misérables

The WAWM Youth Theater Group, consisting of high school students from all three schools in the district, is putting on its latest production – Les Misérables. schools in the district, is putting on its latest production – Les Misérables. The show will run from April 24th through the 27th at West Allis Central. The production has a goal of breaking the district theater record for ticket sales, so you don't want to miss this!

Date: April 24th through 27th

Location: West Allis Central High School Prices: Adults $13 -Students/Seniors $10 -Kids $6

Buy Tickets at wawmtheater.com