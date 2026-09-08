From Overwhelmed to Empowered: A Better Way to Downsize

For many seniors, the thought of moving can feel overwhelming. On The Morning Blend, Bruce’s Team shares how they’ve helped older adults navigate downsizing and relocation for more than 45 years. Client Care Coordinator Cindy Hubert will discuss the fears that often accompany major life transitions and how their personalized approach helps clients move forward with confidence. From hands-on support and emotional guidance to expert real estate services, Bruce’s Team walks alongside clients every step of the way. Their mission is simple: take people from feeling overwhelmed to saying, “I can do this!” If you're considering a move or want to learn more about your home's value, Bruce’s Team offers free market estimates and compassionate guidance tailored to your needs.

If you have any questions or would like to schedule a FREE market estimate with Bruce’s Team, please call 262-242-6177 or visit their website at www.BrucesTeam.com