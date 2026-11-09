From Military Service to Serving the Community

This Veterans Day, veteran-owned Camo Crew Responsible Junk Removal is highlighting how lessons learned in the military can carry over into business and community service. Andy Weins shares what it means to be a veteran entrepreneur, how his military experience shaped his approach to leadership, service and hard work, and how those values continue to guide Camo Crew today. Serving the Greater Milwaukee area, the company provides professional and sustainable junk removal for homes and businesses, helping customers clear unwanted items, clutter and stress along the way. To book a removal, call 414-420-2266 or visit Responsible Removal Milwaukee | Veteran-Owned | Camo Crew.