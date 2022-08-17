From Lawyer to Missionary 10th Anniversary

Mercy's Light Family is celebrating their 10th anniversary of From Lawyer to Missionary, the book that kicked off this project.

This event is to kick off the next phase of their work. They currently reach 13 girls and their babies at a time and are seeing amazing results with their 3-year program. This event will help them expand their program to reach 250 girls and their babies in a community vocational and business school. Their first step is to empower women leaders in their community.

One of Carrie Reichartz's first speaking engagements ever was in Kenya. It was for a women's church group and she asked to speak on being ambassadors of Christ. September 12 is their 4 year mark with girls in their center and they are throwing a party.

End sex trafficking together:

Celebrating the Journey: 10 year Safari Adventure Gala & Silent Auction

Sept. 12 at the Tichigan Lions Club in Waterford

For more details, please visit MercysLight.org