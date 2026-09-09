From Fixer-Uppers to Community Comebacks: Inside Betting on Beloit Season 2

Beloit’s transformation continues in Season 2 of Betting on Beloit, premiering September 12 on A&E. Real estate developer and designer Konya Hendricks Schuh returns with her team to take on ambitious renovation projects that help breathe new life into her hometown. With larger properties, tighter timelines and higher stakes, this season follows the challenges and triumphs of turning overlooked homes into community assets.

As the daughter of Diane Hendricks, Konya shares a passion for investing in Beloit’s future while preserving its unique character. Viewers will see inspiring renovations, heartfelt stories and the Midwest determination driving a citywide revival, one home at a time.