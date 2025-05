Experience the power of transformation during J&J Contractor's exclusive Tour of Remodeled Homes. The tour showcases both the interior and exterior remodeling services the company has to offer. This is your chance to get inspired, meet the experts behind the build, and gain some insider knowledge on how it's done for your next home renovation.

When: May 17th - 18th

Time: 10am - 4pm

Where: Various Locations throughout Milwaukee & Waukesha County

To Purchase tickets visit Tour of Remodeled Homes