Friendships Post COVID

The pandemic has caused many of us to reflect on what we do and who is most important in our lives. What do we do if we decide some relationships just don’t fill us up anymore? How can we distance ourselves from a friendship that doesn’t bring us peace? Our etiquette consultant, Camile Monk joins us to share a few key signs that a relationship no longer serves us or fills us up.
Posted at 10:31 AM, Mar 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-03 11:31:28-05
