Friendships and Healthier Aging

Research shows that friendship is strongly related to happiness, mental health, and longevity in older adulthood. Making new friends after 50 can pose some obstacles because women in this demographic may be juggling teen and adult children, taking care of an elderly parent and working long hours so there is less extra time for friendships. Author and media expert, Amy Schmidt is here to discuss how women 50 and over can create lasting friendship with someone new or old.
