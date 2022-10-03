On October 9th, more than 1,000 handmade, one-of-a-kind bowls will be available for purchase at Friedens Empty Bowls - held in the Deer District Beer Garden from 12-3pm. Guests can enjoy a beautiful piece of art which also serves as a reminder that someone's bowl is always empty in their community.

Don't miss a chance to support Empty Bowls and win amazing deals through their virtual auction. Participation can be from anywhere, either from home or at the event. Auction opens Thursday, October 6th at 1pm and closes Sunday, October 9 at 3pm. Sophia Torrijos and Colleen Volland joins us to talk about the upcoming event. For more information, please click here.