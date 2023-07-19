Friday Night Blind Documentary - A Milwaukee Documentary

Director/Producer Scott Krahn and cast member Judy Henderson from the documentary "Friday Night Blind Documentary" join us today to talk about the film and all it entails. The documentary is about Milwaukee Beer Barrels Blind Bowling League. The film has been accepted to 16 film fests and has won awards at different film festivals in Wisconsin. Follow the documentary on Facebook. If you or someone you know needs a job and is visually impaired, visit Industries for the Blind and Visually Impaired or call 800-642-8778.