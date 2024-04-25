Eric Brown, owner of Siding Unlimited and Outdoor Living Unlimited, returns to the Morning Blend to announce their annual event this Saturday from 8 AM – 1 PM! Whether you're dreaming of an outdoor oasis or enhancing curb appeal, join us for expert advice, product showcases, and a delicious catered lunch from Texas Roadhouse!
Freshen Up Your Home Exterior By Visiting This Exciting Open House!
Outdoor Living and Siding Unlimited
Posted at 1:18 PM, Apr 25, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-25 14:26:10-04
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.