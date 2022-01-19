Fresh Produce Delivered To Your Doorstop!

We have the perfect solution for if you're trying to eat healthier in the new year. Flora is a subscription produce delivery company that allows you to have fruits and vegetables delivered to your doorstep! Founder & CEO, Jalen Greenlee joins us to share why an app like Flora is important at this time and the mission and community work the company engages in.

Viewers will receive 20% off of there first Flora OneBox when they input the discount code “BLEND” at the checkout.

Go to www.flora.us to get your New Year started off right with health, convenience, and community good!