Watch
ShowsThe Morning Blend

Actions

Fresh Produce Delivered To Your Doorstop!

with Flora
Posted at 10:58 AM, Jan 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-19 11:58:22-05

We have the perfect solution for if you're trying to eat healthier in the new year. Flora is a subscription produce delivery company that allows you to have fruits and vegetables delivered to your doorstep! Founder & CEO, Jalen Greenlee joins us to share why an app like Flora is important at this time and the mission and community work the company engages in.

Viewers will receive 20% off of there first Flora OneBox when they input the discount code “BLEND” at the checkout.

Go to www.flora.us to get your New Year started off right with health, convenience, and community good!

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

The Morning Blend Gives Back

12:11 PM, Oct 15, 2018

The Morning Blend

What's For Dinner?

3:33 PM, Jan 03, 2019

Jones Dairy Farm Recipes

12:10 PM, Oct 15, 2018

Sendiks

There's More in Store at Sendik's

5:24 PM, Nov 19, 2019