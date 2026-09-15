Fresh Fall Flavor: Add Michigan Apples to Your Family Favorites

Hispanic Heritage Month is the perfect time to celebrate culture, family traditions, and delicious home-cooked meals. Registered Nutritionist Sylvia Klinger shares creative ways to incorporate fresh Michigan Apples into beloved recipes, adding a crisp, flavorful twist to both sweet and savory dishes. From picadillo and warm arepas with cheese to refreshing papaya smoothies, Michigan apples offer natural sweetness and satisfying crunch. Grown in ideal conditions, Michigan Apples are also a good source of fiber and vitamin C, making them an easy addition to snacks and meals. Discover how seasonal produce can bring family, culture, and wellness together around the table this Hispanic Heritage Month.

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