Frequently Asked Skincare Questions

Debby Hagie from Merle Norman joins us today to answer the top Google questions about skincare. Debby will tell us what slugging is, the order to apply skincare products in, how to cover up dark spots and more! She will also mention the importance of AHAs in skincare products as well as the best anti-aging products. For more information. visit online at Merle Norman.
Posted at 10:00 AM, Mar 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-29 11:00:56-04
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.