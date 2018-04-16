Free Yourself from Lingering Sinus Issues

If you’ve ever experienced the misery of a sinus infection, you know how awful it can feel. And few people are as able to describe just how easy it can be to put an end to the suffering of chronic sinus infections as a doctor who has experienced them, himself! Dr. Ethan Handler of ADVENT is here today with Dr. Madan Kandula to talk about undergoing his own recent balloon sinuplasty procedure to help him resolve lingering sinus problems.

For more information on ADVENT - Advanced Ear, Nose & Throat Specialists - and their three locations (Wauwatosa, Mequon, and Oconomowoc), visit ADVENT.md or call (414) 771-6780.