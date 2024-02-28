Free Vaccine Clinic For Your Pet

It is important that pet owners act responsibly and get their pets vaccinated. Friends of MADACC are sponsoring a free vaccine clinic on March 30th. Free rabies, DHPP and FVRCP is available for Milwaukee County residents. Sign up at MADACC.ORG. Also, you can visit MADACC to adopt the puppy that was on the show today.
Posted at 10:08 AM, Feb 28, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-28 11:08:41-05
