FREE Tutoring For Children

Jan Frans, Founder and Chief Visionary Officer of The Oasis Project, is here to tell us about the free professional tutoring available to children in need in Western Waukesha County. The Oasis Project's goal is to level the playing field for children in Lake Country by providing disadvantaged kids with tutoring from currently or formerly licensed educators at NO CHARGE. The Oasis Project has a fundraiser coming up on May 4 at the Ingleside Hotel called Splash for Cash. The event will be from 3-9 p.m. Right now, viewers of The Morning Blend can get tickets for the Springs Waterpark at a reduced rate of $20. For more information, visit The Oasis Project.

