Watch Now
ShowsThe Morning Blend

Actions

FREE Tutoring For Children

The Oasis Project Sponsored By Twine in Design
Jan Frans, Founder and Chief Visionary Officer of The Oasis Project, is here to tell us about the free professional tutoring available to children in need in Western Waukesha County. The Oasis Project's goal is to level the playing field for children in Lake Country by providing disadvantaged kids with tutoring from currently or formerly licensed educators at NO CHARGE. The Oasis Project has a fundraiser coming up on May 4 at the Ingleside Hotel called Splash for Cash. The event will be from 3-9 p.m. Right now, viewers of The Morning Blend can get tickets for the Springs Waterpark at a reduced rate of $20. For more information, visit The Oasis Project. This segment is sponsored by Twine in Design. For more information, visit online at Twine in Design.
Posted at 10:21 AM, May 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-01 11:21:41-04

Jan Frans, Founder and Chief Visionary Officer of The Oasis Project, is here to tell us about the free professional tutoring available to children in need in Western Waukesha County. The Oasis Project's goal is to level the playing field for children in Lake Country by providing disadvantaged kids with tutoring from currently or formerly licensed educators at NO CHARGE. The Oasis Project has a fundraiser coming up on May 4 at the Ingleside Hotel called Splash for Cash. The event will be from 3-9 p.m. Right now, viewers of The Morning Blend can get tickets for the Springs Waterpark at a reduced rate of $20. For more information, visit The Oasis Project.

This segment is sponsored by Twine in Design. For more information, visit online at Twine in Design.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Jones Dairy Farm Recipes