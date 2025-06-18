Free Summer Concert Series in Wauwatosa!

For 25 years, Tosa Tonight has been more than just a concert series—it’s been a community tradition. What started as a vision to bring live music to Hart Park has grown into a beloved event that attracts music lovers of all ages. Their nonprofit organization is committed to keeping this tradition alive, ensuring that every summer is filled with great music, good vibes, and lasting memories. The concert series happens every Wednesday throughout the summer!

