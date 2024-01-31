FREE PreCollege Fair

The Precollege Fair provides students and families with the opportunity to learn more about what’s next after high school, and gives them useful support and resources to determine that.

The Wisconsin Educational Opportunity Program, part of the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction, prepares youth and adults to pursue higher education opportunities. WEOP provides a variety of free college and career readiness programs, resources, and support, including assistance with understanding changes to the FAFSA form.

The Precollege Fair, an annual event, will give students and families the opportunity to talk with reps from colleges, universities, community partners and other organizations, and much more.

- Precollege Fair

- 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

- Saturday, Feb. 10 at Marquette University.

- Marquette University - Monaghan Grand Ballroom

1442 West Wisconsin Ave.

Milwaukee, WI 53233

The event is free to attend but if they would love to know if you are coming by signing up here.