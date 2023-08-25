Free Legal Advice For Sexual Violence And Human Trafficking Survivors

Founded in 2016, LOTUS Legal Clinic is Wisconsin’s only non-profit law firm that provides completely free legal services solely to survivors of sexual violence and human trafficking in all of its forms. LOTUS’s mission is grounded in three distinct, yet interconnected priorities; individual direct legal services, holistic therapeutic art programming, and improving the systems that serve and support survivors.

Erika Petty, Executive Director of the LOTUS Legal Clinic joins us to chat more about their mission.

LOTUS is committed to finding opportunities to elevate the voices of those with lived experience as the leaders of anti-trafficking work. We are excited to announce that Jose Alfaro is joining us all the way from Boston on September 14th to share his expertise in domestic child sex trafficking and to give his valuable perspective on the gaps in public awareness and services available to male survivors of sex trafficking. Mr. Alfaro is an outspoken and tireless advocate for survivors of human trafficking and has worked with organizations around the world to spread awareness of human trafficking and improve the systems that serve all survivors. Mr. Alfaro has been interviewed by Rolling Stone, WGBH Boston, and most recently, by VICE.

We are so honored to host Mr. Alfaro on September 14th at Pilot Project in Milwaukee for an evening that is sure to inform, inspire, and challenge us all in our anti-trafficking work.

Anyone who is interested in learning more about this event or how to support LOTUS’s work with survivors can visit our website at www.lotuslegal.orgor email Heather@lotuslegalclinic.org or call 414-435-2535