Free Lake Michigan Boat Rides

At Freedom Boat Club at Summerfest
Posted at 10:14 AM, Sep 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-08 11:14:21-04

Looking for a new activity that will float your boat? Freedom Boat Club will be offering FREE Lake Michigan boat rides daily from noon-6 p.m. at the Summerfest Landing behind the US Cellular Connection Stage. If you stop by their tent, you can sign up for a free ride and learn more about how you can get your family out on the water. Joining us to share more information about the Freedom Boat Club is Marketing Manager Leanne Kosinski.

For complete details, go to summerfest.com or download the Summerfest 2021 app.

