NARI Milwaukee’s annual Tour of Remodeled Homes returns May 17–18, showcasing 17 impressive stops across the area from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The tour includes whole-home remodels, kitchen updates, new construction homes, and the debut of four design showrooms. Attendees can meet the professionals behind the projects and get ideas for their own homes.

Admission is free with advance registration at NARI Milwaukee Tour !