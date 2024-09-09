Free Community Event: Penfield Safety Safari!

Penfield Children’s Center is hosting a free, family-friendly Safety Safari event on Wednesday, September 11th. This community event, held at 833 N. 26th Street in Milwaukee, will feature health and safety resources, fun kids’ activities like firetrucks and Bucks Rim Rockers, and giveaways such as safari hats and school supply backpacks. Families can enjoy activities while learning about vital community resources, including Penfield’s new autism program and Milwaukee County health services.

Head to the Safety Safari section of their website!