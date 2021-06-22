Fourth of July Science Experiments!

This Independence Day, you can celebrate by transforming your kitchen into a mini science laboratory! You’re never too young or too old to start experimenting with science. Dr. Stephanie Ryan is on a one-woman mission to make teaching kids science at home fun for both the parent and the child.

Dr. Stephanie joins us today, and she’ll explain both the “Fireworks in a Glass” and “4th of July Lava Lamp” experiments.

Dr. Stephanie will complete more experiments in a Facebook Live event with Kung Fu Momma on June 28! You can also find Stephanie on Instagram and Tik Tok @letslearnaboutscience.

Fireworks in a Glass:

-Red Food Coloring

-Blue Food Coloring

-A tall, clear glass

-Water

-Vegetable Oil

-Something to stir with

-A small measuring cup

Lava Lamp

-Red Food Coloring

-Blue Food Coloring

-A clear, plastic bottle (I'm going to use two, one for red and one for blue.)

-Water

-Vegetable Oil

-Alka Seltzer Tablets