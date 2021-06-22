Fourth of July Science Experiments!

This Independence Day, you can celebrate by transforming your kitchen into a mini science laboratory! You’re never too young or too old to start experimenting with science. Dr. Stephanie Ryan is on a one-woman mission to make teaching kids science at home fun for both the parent and the child.
Dr. Stephanie joins us today, and she’ll explain both the “Fireworks in a Glass” and “4th of July Lava Lamp” experiments.
Dr. Stephanie will complete more experiments in a Facebook Live event with Kung Fu Momma on June 28! You can also find Stephanie on Instagram and Tik Tok @letslearnaboutscience.
Fireworks in a Glass:
-Red Food Coloring
-Blue Food Coloring
-A tall, clear glass
-Water
-Vegetable Oil
-Something to stir with
-A small measuring cup
Lava Lamp
-Red Food Coloring
-Blue Food Coloring
-A clear, plastic bottle (I'm going to use two, one for red and one for blue.)
-Water
-Vegetable Oil
-Alka Seltzer Tablets