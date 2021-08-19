Watch
ShowsThe Morning Blend

Actions

Fourth Annual Art & Chalk Fest!

Presented by the Museum of Wisconsin Art
Posted at 10:28 AM, Aug 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-19 11:28:28-04

Many people spent their childhood filling up their sidewalks with chalk art! Now, you can watch real-life chalk artists create masterpieces right before your eyes. Ally Wilber and Jennifer Turner from Museum of Wisconsin Art join us today to discuss a free two-day live arts festival perfect for the whole family! There will be fine art demos, live music, food trucks, a beer garden and more!

The Art and Chalk Fest at the Museum of Wisconsin Art is this weekend, August 21 and 22. Festival and museum admission is free all weekend long! Don’t forget to stick around on Saturday for the after-hours concert. For more information, visit artchalkfest.com.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

The Morning Blend Gives Back

12:11 PM, Oct 15, 2018

The Morning Blend

What's For Dinner?

3:33 PM, Jan 03, 2019

Jones Dairy Farm Recipes

12:10 PM, Oct 15, 2018

Sendiks

There's More in Store at Sendik's

5:24 PM, Nov 19, 2019