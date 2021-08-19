Fourth Annual Art & Chalk Fest!

Many people spent their childhood filling up their sidewalks with chalk art! Now, you can watch real-life chalk artists create masterpieces right before your eyes. Ally Wilber and Jennifer Turner from Museum of Wisconsin Art join us today to discuss a free two-day live arts festival perfect for the whole family! There will be fine art demos, live music, food trucks, a beer garden and more!

The Art and Chalk Fest at the Museum of Wisconsin Art is this weekend, August 21 and 22. Festival and museum admission is free all weekend long! Don’t forget to stick around on Saturday for the after-hours concert. For more information, visit artchalkfest.com.