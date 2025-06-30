Fostering Water Safety

It's the middle of summer, and with more families heading to the beaches and pools, now is the time to prepare for a more safe summer. Drowning is the leading cause of death for children ages 1–4, but it doesn’t have to be. CAST (Creating Safer Swimmers Today) is a non-profit dedicated to preventing these tragedies through early water safety education and access to self-rescue swim lessons. Founder Liz Huber joins us to explain how CAST is professionally driven to save lives and equip families with practical strategies. Learn the life-saving differences between self-rescue and traditional swim lessons, and what to avoid in your backyard pool.

For more information visit: CAST Water Safety Foundation