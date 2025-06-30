Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Fostering Water Safety

CAST Water Safety Foundation
It's the middle of summer, and with more families heading to the beaches and pools, now is the time to prepare for a more safe summer. Drowning is the leading cause of death for children ages 1–4, but it doesn’t have to be. CAST (Creating Safer Swimmers Today) is a non-profit dedicated to preventing these tragedies through early water safety education and access to self-rescue swim lessons. Founder Liz Huber joins us to explain how CAST is professionally driven to save lives and equip families with practical strategies. Learn the life-saving differences between self-rescue and traditional swim lessons, and what to avoid in your backyard pool.

For more information visit: CAST Water Safety Foundation

