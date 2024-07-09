Bringing a new pet into your home is a big step – there can be questions and unknowns that only time will answer. Jessica Pinkos and Jen Smieja join the show today to talk about how HAWS’ Foster to Adopt program is designed to help prospective forever homes feel more comfortable, by allowing you and the pet you’ve chosen to have a trial run in your home for two weeks! And, just like with any HAWS adoption, during that time period you’ll have access to all of HAWS behavior resources in case you have questions about helping your new pet adjust.

Right now, you can receive 50% off adoption fees on a successful foster-to-adopt through HAWS! To learn more and view all of the eligible pets, visit hawspets.org/foster-to-adopt.