Foster Care Awareness Month

Crystal McClain's book The Invisible Backpack is an adolescent fiction that highlights the concept of how children in foster care carry invisible trauma. It is a MUST read for anyone working with children in Foster Care.

Growing up in Milwaukee, Crystal McClain knew firsthand that not everyone had the strong and supportive middle-class family she did — one that provided her with the foundation and encouragement needed to pursue her dreams. In 2003, McClain graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater with a Bachelor of Arts in Social Work and a Master of Social Work from the UW-Milwaukee. In 2010, McClain used the wisdom and expertise she had gained to establish Revive Youth & Family Services, where she remains the owner and chief executive officer. The organization specializes in serving at-risk youth through four group homes and one foster home.

You can find Crystal's book here : https://www.orangehatpublishing.com/product-page/the-invisible-backpack