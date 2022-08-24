Watch Now
ShowsThe Morning Blend

Actions

Foster Animals with Wisconsin Humane Society

The Pet Project Fleet Farm, Wisconsin Humane Society
Foster parents care for an animal in their home, sometimes around the clock, until they’re ready to be adopted. Research shows that long term fostering reduces stress for shelter animals and offers many benefits. Allie Christman is here with Wisconsin Humane Society. They are always in need of volunteers to foster animals, especially now with the recent intake of several rabbits. Today we hear more about the process and what it takes to foster an animal. They are currently in need of foster parents who can temporarily open their home to a rabbit! They recently took in 25 rabbits from a large scale rescue situation led by Lakeshore Humane Society in Manitowoc. To start the process, visit their website for my information at Home | Wisconsin Humane Society (wihumane.org) This is sponsored by Fleet Farm, where you can find all the supplies your pet needs and more.
Posted at 1:44 PM, Aug 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-24 14:44:57-04

Foster parents care for an animal in their home, sometimes around the clock, until they’re ready to be adopted. Research shows that long term fostering reduces stress for shelter animals and offers many benefits. Allie Christman is here with Wisconsin Humane Society. They are always in need of volunteers to foster animals, especially now with the recent intake of several rabbits. Today we hear more about the process and what it takes to foster an animal. They are currently in need of foster parents who can temporarily open their home to a rabbit! They recently took in 25 rabbits from a large scale rescue situation led by Lakeshore Humane Society in Manitowoc.

To start the process, visit their website for my information at Home | Wisconsin Humane Society (wihumane.org)

This is sponsored by Fleet Farm, where you can find all the supplies your pet needs and the lowest prices.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Jones Dairy Farm Recipes