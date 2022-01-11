Foster A Dog Opportunity For Students

The Humane Animal Welfare Society (HAWS) and Carroll University are teaming up again this spring to pair Carroll’s animal behavior students with foster dogs from HAWS.

As part of Carroll’s advanced skills in canine management and training course, HAWS’ adoptable dogs live with students for an entire semester, until the last week of April. At that time, the dogs “graduate” to their new adoptive homes – with strong basic manners skills! This unique partnership offers shelter dogs awaiting their forever home the opportunity to leave the shelter setting while developing real world skills in future animal behavior professionals simultaneously. This marks the third time that Carroll and HAWS have organized the exchange. HAWS Director of Organizational Development, Maggie Tate-Techtmann & Assistant Professor of Animal Behavior at Carroll University, Dr. Amanda Lee share how the partnership came to be.

