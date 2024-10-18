Fortify Your Home Against the Elements with Professional Care

Today we are met with Brandon Erdmann, Owner of Homesealed Exteriors to discuss and learn how they can replace your windows, doors, and siding with help from a family owned and operated team!

They apprecieate servicing their community and value giving back, donating $25,000/yr to athletes and local teams, hundreds of windows per year to non profit organizations, and a proud sponsor of the Jackson Sparks Foundation!

NARI Milwaukee's 34th annual Home & Remodeling Show is October 18-20, 2024, at the Exposition Center, Wisconsin State Fair Park. Nearly 100 exhibitors will offer remodeling and home improvement advice for 2025 projects. Highlights include Halloween-themed "Spooky Spaces" and "Greenhouse Grove" by local students.

Hours: Friday, Oct. 18, noon-8 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 19, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; Sunday, Oct. 20, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tickets: $10, $8 seniors; free for children under 17, military, first responders, and medical staff. Parking: $10.

Location: 8200 W. Greenfield Ave., West Allis. More info: NARIMilwaukee.org/Show or 414-771-4071.