Revamp your home's concrete surfaces from garage floors and basements, to patios, pool decks, and more! Today Lindsey Gustafson of Fortress Floors tells all!

Mention The Morning Blend and receive $200 OFF any area over 500 feet. One offer per household. Not valid on prior jobs.

Book your free quote today, good for a year, as the spring schedule is filling up quickly! Phone number is 920-477-0175.

Don't forget to catch them in person at The Realtor Home & Garden Show: March 18th-30th!