Former TMJ4 Sports Anchor to Run 160 Miles for MS

Trenni Casey, former TMJ Milwaukee, NBC Sports Boston, and NBC Olympics Studio Host, joins us on The Morning Blend to share her journey as a host and her run for MS.

Trenni will take part in the "MS Run the US" ultra running relay, a 3,260 miles relay from Santa Monica, CA to New York, NY. Trenni is the segment 15 runner. Each athlete is running to raise money and awareness for MS research and patient care. Trenni is running in honor of her Aunt Sandi, who passed away from complications due to MS in November of 1995. Trenni Casey will start the 160 miles in Platteville on July 1 and finish in Hart Park on July 6, where there is a running event/finish line celebration.

For more information about the race and donations visit Run the US MKE and Trenni Casey

