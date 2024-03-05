Former Meteorologist Teams Up With Local Business

Former TMJ4 Meteorologist Brian Gotter makes his return to the station! But this time, he joins us as a member of the Siding Unlimited Sales team. Alongside Brian is owner Eric Brown. The pair joins us live in studio to discuss how the culture at Siding Unlimited is what sets their business apart from the rest. They also talk about how they have been named 4x Pella Platinum Premier National Certified Contractor of the Year.

For more information on Siding Unlimited and their honest price guarantee, visit SidingUnlimited.com or give them a call at (262) 567-4513.