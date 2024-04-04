Former Governor's Heartfelt Advice for Alzheimer's Caregivers

Former Wisconsin Governor Marty Schreiber, who cared for his wife Elaine during her battle with Alzheimer's, shares heartfelt advice from their 20-year journey. He highlights the importance of self-care, encouraging caregivers to cherish moments of happiness and understand how relationships change over time. Marty suggests practical tips such as getting enough sleep, staying active, and eating well to prevent burnout. He stresses the crucial role caregivers play in supporting their loved ones, urging them to find comfort during difficult times. Marty's advocacy offers hope and strength to caregivers globally, showing them the power of resilience, kindness, and unwavering commitment.

