Former Cop Turned Author

Patrick O'Donnell is a retired Milwaukee police sergeant who writes gripping thrillers set where he worked for 25 years. He wound up on the first page of the Wall Street Journal by building a community dedicated to serving crime writers. His latest book, The Good Collar, is set in Milwaukee, where, through a horrific set of circumstances, a man who is sworn to uphold the law turns into the very thing he swore an oath to fight.

Join Patrick at his book signing on July 9 at Brewers Two Coffee Shop, 11:00 am - 4:00 pm, and on July 16 at O’Donoghue’s Irish Pub, 6:00 pm - 11:00 pm.

The Good Collar can be purchased exclusively on Amazon