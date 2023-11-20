Forgiving Johnny: A Short Film

Created by Oscar-winning director Ben Proudfoot, the short film ‘Forgiving Johnny,’ follows the journey of an LA County public defender who leveraged a new digital record system, developed by the LA County Public Defender’s Office and Publicis Sapient, to successfully defend Johnny, a client with developmental disabilities facing a 20 year sentence. Johnny’s LA County Public Defender Noah Cox and Forgiving Johnny producer and Global Chief Marketing and Communications Officer at Publicis Sapient Teresa Barreira will be available on Wednesday, November 15th from 9:30-11:30a ET.

Every month, over 10,000 developmentally disabled people are sent to prison in the United States. Most are represented by public defenders - attorneys provided by the state. In 2021, California opened a complex legal pathway for them to appeal for treatment instead of prison time. Johnny's case is one of the first attempts to do so with the help of technology. Speak with Johnny’s LA County Public Defender Noah Cox and Forgiving Johnny producer Global Chief Marketing and Communications Officer at Publicis Sapient Teresa Barreira.

