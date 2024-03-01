FORCE OF NATURE: A Celebration of Girls and Women Raising Their Voice

We are joined by photographer Kate T. Parker. Her 2017 bestselling book of photographs, STRONG IS THE NEW PRETTY [pressshoppr-dot-yamm-track.appspot.com], became a sensation because it celebrated girls being themselves: fearless, silly, wild, stubborn, proud, and fierce. Celebrities like Kate Winslet, Nicole Kidman, and Emma Watson spoke about how the gorgeous images moved them, and Drew Barrymore said her young daughter was so awed by the confidence on display that she slept with a copy.

In her forthcoming follow-up collection, FORCE OF NATURE: A Celebration of Girls and Women Raising Their Voices [pressshoppr-dot-yamm-track.appspot.com] author-photographer Parker focuses her lens on women and girls being strong, yes, but also being loud and refusing to be pushed aside. She shares 150 stunning portraits of mothers, daughters, sisters, nurses, coaches, and classmates from all over the country who find, use, and, amplify their voices for themselves and the causes they’re passionate about. The images capture some of the myriad ways to make oneself heard—by helping those in need, advocating for oneself, calling out injustice, and working to change it.

Kate will discuss the cover photo of her book. The cover image for FORCE OF NATURE is a picture of her daughter that went viral on social media. It has become a symbol of the strong, uninhibited, fearless girl inside every woman.