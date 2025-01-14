For the Love of Animals -- Volunteering at HAWS

If you would like to work with or for animals, and have some free time to give, HAWS would love for you to join our Volunteer team! Learn some of the new ways you can help HAWS help the animals in our care. Mason and Mackenzie from HAWS have joined us today to talk about how you can help out and, if you volunteer, some of the tasks you might be completing in the shelter. Did we mention cat cuddling is a "task..." A lot of hard work goes into providing these animals a safe and clean place to live. Aid HAWS' mission of helping these animals find forever homes by taking the time to volunteer. Help show these animals the love they deserve!

Be a Part of the HAWS Cause:

VOLUNTEER!

Learn more and sign up at Volunteer – HAWS

